Monticello, MN

Man, 51, Dies After Falling While Working In Monticello; OSHA Investigating

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man died last week after suffering severe head injuries in a fall while working in the northwest metro.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says that 51-year-old Brian Cain, of Minneapolis, died on Aug. 16 at North Memorial Health Hospital. His cause of death was listed as blunt force head injuries from a fall.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating the fatal incident, which happened on Aug. 4 in an area of new home construction in Monticello, along the 8000 block of Eisele Avenue Northeast.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating the fall.

