“I've been on Tour long enough now to accept that you can't really control what's going to happen. All you can do is your best.”. Anna Nordqvist knows what it takes to win on the LPGA Tour. Since becoming a Rolex First-Time Winner at the 2009 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship as a Tour rookie, Nordqvist has added a second major victory, the 2017 Amundi Evian Championship, and an additional six Tour wins to her name. A proven veteran, she conquered Carnoustie on Moving Day, surging into a share of the lead at -9 after a third-round 63, as she hopes to etch her name on the AIG Women’s Open trophy by Sunday’s end.