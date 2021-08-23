Cancel
Pinellas County, FL

Calls grow for Pinellas County schools to impose mask mandate

By Beth Rousseau
wfla.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Parents, health experts and organizations are coming together to call for stricter COVID-19 safety measures in Pinellas County schools. The League of Women Voters of the St. Petersburg Area is part of the coalition set to gather outside Pinellas County school headquarters at 9:30 a.m. Monday morning to call for change. The coalition also plans to host a rally at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, ahead of the Pinellas County School Board’s 10 a.m. meeting.

