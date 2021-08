Motorola is not a household name when it comes to tablets, though they were actually the first out of the gate with a tablet running Android 3.0 Honeycomb, Google’s first (and only) tablet-exclusive Android OS release. Since the Xoom was released, Motorola only released two more Android tablets in the U.S.: the Droid Xyboard and the Moto Tab. The latter was released after Motorola was acquired by Lenovo, and it was a Motorola product in name only; the Moto Tab was, in actuality, a rebranded Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus. It’s been nearly 4 years since the Moto Tab was first released, and it now seems we’re getting a successor in the Moto Tab G20.