Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Kolten Wong powers Brewers to 7-3 win over Nationals

By AP
Posted by 
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37LDRZ_0ba34EMH00

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kolten Wong homered and drove in three runs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 7-3 victory over the Washington Nationals.

Lorenzo Cain also connected as Milwaukee took the rubber game of the weekend series. The NL Central leaders have won 10 of 13 overall.

Hunter Strickland got two outs for the win, and Josh Hader recorded the last out for his 26th save. Wong drove Sean Nolin’s second pitch deep to right for his 10th homer. It was his fifth leadoff shot this season and No. 7 for his career.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Nolin
Person
Homer
Person
Kolten Wong
Person
Lorenzo Cain
Person
Hunter Strickland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Milwaukee Brewers#The Washington Nationals#Nl Central#Latino#Hispanic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Kolten Wong scores on the most ridiculous sacrifice fly ever (Video)

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong makes the Washington Nationals infield look so stupid by scoring a run on this absolutely insane sacrifice fly. Kolten Wong and the Milwaukee Brewers are playing winning baseball these days, while the Washington Nationals definitely are not. During Saturday afternoon’s game at American Family Field,...
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals’ Ryan Zimmerman did a Superman dive, but Milwaukee Brewers’ Kolten Wong still scored on a foul pop

The ball off the bat of the Milwaukee Brewers’ Omar Narváez traveled all of 30 feet from home plate, toward the Washington Nationals’ dugout on the first-base side. With one out in the fifth inning, the Nationals were watching their lead over the Brewers dwindle after Christian Yelich cut it to 3-2 with a single for one of his six RBIs on the day.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Kolten Wong steals base off Yadier Molina, takes bag home with him

Kolten Wong spent parts of eight seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, giving him a front-row seat to the defensive prowess of Yadier Molina. So when Wong successfully stole a base against the Cardinals Wednesday evening, he took time to cherish the moment. In addition to toying with Molina after...
MLBKMOV

Wong steals second against Molina—then literally takes the base with him

(KMOV.com) — Another trip to Busch Stadium for the Milwaukee Brewers this week has meant another reunion chapter for Kolten Wong and the franchise with which he spent his entire professional life prior to 2021. On Wednesday, the homecoming produced a memorable highlight. In a scene comparable to the early...
MLBbardown.com

Kolten Wong got Yadier Molina to sign the base he stole against him

Everyone in baseball knows you’re taking a really big risk if you try to steal a base when Yadier Molina is behind the plate. Earlier this week, Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong decided to test his luck against his former teammate and successfully stole second base against Molina and the Cardinals.
MLBFOX Sports

Castillo, Reds to face Woodruff, Brewers

LINE: Brewers -179, Reds +155; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds head to take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday. The Brewers are 35-28 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee has hit 157 home runs as a team this season. Eduardo Escobar leads the team with 24, averaging one every 18.8 at-bats.
MLBbardown.com

Kolten Wong put his ridiculous baseball IQ on display by scoring a run on a foul pop-up

A few days after stealing a base against Yadier Molina, Kolten Wong was at it again with some risky but tremendous base running on Saturday afternoon. In the bottom of the 5th inning, Omar Narváez hit a pop-up into foul territory around first base and usually anyone on base would stay put for something like that. However, that wasn’t the case for Wong on this play, as he quickly scanned his surroundings and then took off for home.
redlegnation.com

Lorenzen has rare bad outing as Reds drop opener to Brewers

The Reds offense had a big night against an NL Cy Young contender for the second time in 12 days. The Reds scored 4 runs off Corbin Burnes. He entered the game having only allowed 1 run in his last 3 starts (21.0 IP). Unfortunately for the Reds, Michael Lorenzen did not have it for the first time in 2021. The Brewers scored 4 runs in the 7th inning to erase the Reds 4-1 lead.
MLBDaily Tribune

Reds 5, Brewers 1: Brett Anderson exits early with injury in a forgettable loss

The final meeting of the 2021 season with the Cincinnati Reds was one to forget for the Milwaukee Brewers. Brett Anderson was forced from the game in the fifth with right hip discomfort and the offense did nothing over six innings against Sonny Gray in a 5-1 loss at American Family Field on Thursday afternoon.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Brewers: Christian Yelich Finding His Groove

It is no secret that it has been a chaotic, strange, and overall tough season thus far for Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich. The former NL MVP has dealt with a variety of issues, including back problems, Covid-19, and still attempting to find a rhythm at the plate after breaking his knee cap in 2019.
MLBWNCY

Brewers pitchers lead team to win over Pirates

(METRO/LEARFIELD) – The Brewers put on a pitching clinic as they allowed only four hits all afternoon in a 2-1 win over the Pirates in Pittsburgh. Eric Lauer and five others kept the Pirates off the base paths. Brewers manager Craig Counsell talked about the job the bullpen did. And...
MLBnumberfire.com

Eduardo Escobar batting third for Brewers Sunday

The Milwaukee Brewers listed Eduardo Escobar as their starter at first base for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Escobar will bat third and play first base while Jace Peterson takes a seat. Escobar has a $3,700 salary for tonight's contests on FanDuel and is projected to score 14.7 fantasy...
MLBWNCY

Brewers’ Burnes brilliant in win over Cardinals

(METRO) – Corbin Burnes shut down the Cardinals offense as the Brewers beat the Cardinals 2-0 in St. Louis. The Milwaukee ace grabbed his eighth win of the season, giving up just two hits in six scoreless frames, and has now thrown fifteen consecutive innings without allowing a run. Brewers...
MLBchatsports.com

Kolten Wong is breaking the mold as leadoff hitter for the Milwaukee Brewers

While in-season acquisitions Willy Adames and Rowdy Tellez have received plenty of attention, Kolten Wong has proven to be an extremely fruitful addition for the Milwaukee Brewers. After the St. Louis Cardinals declined his option for the 2021 season, the Brewers scooped up the second baseman on a two-year deal with a club option for a third season. He has played in just 84 games thanks to multiple stints on the injured list, but Wong’s 2.6 fWAR ranks fourth on the roster. His 119 wRC+ is by far the best of his nine-year career.
MLBscoopswithdannymac.com

Bernie On the Cardinals: A Look At Kolten Wong Vs. Tommy Edman

With the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in town, second baseman Kolten Wong is receiving a lot of attention. In the Crew’s 2-0 win Tuesday, Wong peppered his former team with three hits and an RBI. Two of the hits were doubles, including the third-inning bloop that produced Milwaukee’s second run. Another...

Comments / 0

Community Policy