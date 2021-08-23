FORECAST: Scattered Storms In The Forecast

FORECAST :

Waking up to temperatures in the upper 70s this morning with calm winds. The radar is dry this morning with just a few showers out over the Gulf of Mexico. Today will be hot and humid with highs in the low mid 90s with an SE breeze 5-10 mph and just a 30-40% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. Overnight those few showers and storms come to an end with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Our rain chances will increase later on in the week as an upper level low moves over the state. We will see a 60% chance of showers and storms Thursday and Friday.

Highs will remain in the low 90s the rest of the week with overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Depression Henri which continues to bring heavy rain along the northeast coastline.

They are also monitoring two other areas.

The first is an area of disorganized showers over the eastern tropical Atlantic several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Little, if any, development is expected to occur during the next couple of days. Some gradual development, however, is possible by the middle to latter part of the week as the system moves northwestward at 10 to 15 mph over the central Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is low at 20 percent.

The second area is a broad area of low pressure that is forecast to form over the western Caribbean Sea late this week. Environmental conditions are expected to be favorable for gradual development of this system thereafter while it moves west-northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is low at 20 percent.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here .