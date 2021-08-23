A fiery accident killed 1 person on Highway 50 near Howe Avenue (Sacramento, CA)

On Saturday morning, a person was killed in a fiery accident on Highway 50 near Howe Avenue.

As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place Highway 50, close to Howe Avenue. The CHP arrived at the scene just before 7:50 a.m. on westbound Highway 50 near Howe Avenue onramp.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

A fiery accident killed 1 person on Highway 50 near Howe Avenue

August 23, 2021