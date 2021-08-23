Premier League grades: Lukaku shines for Chelsea; Man United fail to produce; Antonio sets West Ham record

Premier League's Matchday 2 is nearly in the books with one match left on the slate as West Ham United takes on Leicester City on Monday. The nine matches that have already been played featured 21 goals, with only one match producing the dreaded 0-0 result. Some teams were hoping to rebound from opening day losses like Manchester City and Arsenal, while some of the big boys were hoping to repeat their emphatic wins on Matchday 1. As always, there were some surprises, upsets and wild moments. Here's a look at our grades for Matchday 2.