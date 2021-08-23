Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Premier League grades: Lukaku shines for Chelsea; Man United fail to produce; Antonio sets West Ham record

By Roger Gonzalez
CBS Sports
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePremier League's Matchday 2 is nearly in the books with one match left on the slate as West Ham United takes on Leicester City on Monday. The nine matches that have already been played featured 21 goals, with only one match producing the dreaded 0-0 result. Some teams were hoping to rebound from opening day losses like Manchester City and Arsenal, while some of the big boys were hoping to repeat their emphatic wins on Matchday 1. As always, there were some surprises, upsets and wild moments. Here's a look at our grades for Matchday 2.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michail Antonio
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Dele Alli
Person
Diogo Jota
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norwich City#Matchday 2#Arsenal#Matchday 1#Burnley 0 Liverpool#Mane#The Premier League#Aston Villa 2#C Crystal Palace#B Leeds United 2#Demarai Gray#European#Spurs#Canaries#Inc Brighton 2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier Leaguemarketresearchtelecast.com

A Manchester City player accused of rape “is not happy” to enter prison because he believed that he would “be taken to the VIP section”

French Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy, charged with four counts of rape and one of sexual assault, was shocked at the prison conditions, after mistakenly believing that he would enter a VIP cell for celebrities and sports stars, informs The Sun. This Friday, Mandy was transported to the HMP Altcourse...
Premier LeagueKESQ

Record-breaker Antonio leads West Ham to 2nd straight win

LONDON (AP) — Michail Antonio’s record goal for West Ham was sealed with a kiss. The fun-loving striker became the London club’s all-time leading scorer in the Premier League era by moving onto 49 goals with two in a 4-1 win over 10-man Leicester at the Olympic Stadium. Antonio’s first pushed him past Paolo Di Canio’s previous record mark of 47 and he celebrated by running to the sideline and raising aloft a cardboard cut-out of himself. Spinning around to cheers from a packed crowd, Antonio finished his little act by planting a kiss on himself before tossing the cut-out to the ground. West Ham has opened with two straight wins.
Premier League90min.com

West Ham predicted lineup vs Leicester - Premier League

Monday evening sees last season's Europa League qualifiers West Ham United and Leicester City do battle in east London. The Hammers kicked off the new campaign with a great, if somewhat chaotic, 4-2 victory over Newcastle United, and David Moyes will be demanding that his players deliver the same levels of effort and quality against the Foxes.
Premier LeagueSportsnet.ca

Premier League: Lukaku scores in Chelsea return, Kane back for Spurs

Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane, two of the world’s best strikers, were back in action in the Premier League on Sunday after some time away. Lukaku made the better impression. Making the first appearance of his second spell at Chelsea, the Belgium international marked his return to England’s top division after a two-year absence by scoring one goal and playing a part in the other in a 2-0 win at Arsenal.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

David Moyes backs Michail Antonio to break West Ham goalscoring record

David Moyes has tipped the “unique” Michail Antonio to smash West Ham’s Premier League goalscoring record. Antonio moved level with former Hammers favourite Paolo Di Canio on 47 goals with his strike in last weekend’s 4-2 win at Newcastle. Boss Moyes is hoping the powerhouse winger-turned-striker can go out in...
Premier LeagueWorld Soccer Talk

Antonio stars as West Ham crush 10-man Leicester

London (AFP) – West Ham extended their perfect start to the season as Michail Antonio became the club’s record Premier League goalscorer with a double in their 4-1 win against 10-man Leicester on Monday. David Moyes’ side took the lead through Pablo Fornals’ first half goal at the London Stadium.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

West Ham boss Moyes: Antonio Prem record will stand for long time

West Ham boss David Moyes is backing Michail Antonio to continue to break goalscoring records. Antonio moved level with former Hammers favourite Paolo Di Canio on 47 goals with his strike in last weekend's 4-2 win at Newcastle. Boss Moyes is hoping the powerhouse winger-turned-striker can go out in front...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Premier League Match Report: West Ham United 4 - 1 Leicester City

Leicester City took a beating at the London Stadium on Monday evening, falling by a score of 4-1 to West Ham United. The hosts took a 1-0 lead in the first half through Pablo Fornals before referee Michael Oliver dismissed Ayoze Perez for being shoved into Fornals by Aaron Cresswell. Leicester got a second half goal from Youri Tielemans, but a Said Benrahma strike and a Michail Antonio brace doomed City to their first defeat of the 2021/22 campaign.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

West Ham goalscorer Antonio: I want to dominate this record by loads

Michail Antonio became West Ham's outright top scorer in the Premier League in a dominant victory for the Hammers over 10-man Leicester City at London Stadium. Antonio celebrated by lifting a cardboard cut-out of himself after scoring his 48th top-flight goal to break Paolo di Canio's club record. The 31-year-old...
Premier LeagueSkySports

West Ham 4-1 Leicester: Michail Antonio becomes Hammers' all-time Premier League goalscorer in big win

Michail Antonio became table-topping West Ham's all-time Premier League record goalscorer as his double helped the Hammers thrash 10-man Leicester 4-1 at the London Stadium. Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher called the newly-crowned No 9 a "special player" after a stellar solo performance but he had to wait for his moment in the Hammers' sensational victory, with Pablo Fornals opening the scoring from a one-two with Said Benrahma after Jamie Vardy's poor pass.
Premier LeagueESPN

West Ham top Premier League after 2-2 draw with Palace

Midfielder Conor Gallagher scored the first two league goals of the season for Crystal Palace as they held West Ham United to a 2-2 draw in an entertaining derby at the London Stadium on Saturday. The point lifted the Hammers to first place in the Premier League table, though David...

Comments / 0

Community Policy