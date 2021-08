State politics are officially in a state of limbo. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he would resign by Aug. 24. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul has stepped into the political limelight, but the three-term governor still remains in the shadows. That has left more than a few watchers wondering who exactly is in charge of the Second Floor as a summer like no other begins to wind down. The only thing for sure is that Hochul is going to attract a lot more attention at the state fair this year than ever before – whether she is governor by then or not!