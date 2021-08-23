8 Lofts That Breathe New Life Into Historic Buffalo Buildings [Photos]
Here's a look at some historic buildings, from Buffalo's booming industrial days, that have been transformed into extravagant apartment homes. Buffalo has such a rich history, especially when it comes to architecture. Many of these buildings were designed and built by renowned architects and their firms. I love the fact that Buffalo wants to preserve these old structures and the history they have, rather than demolishing them. I've spent a lot of time in Miami, where all the condo buildings in downtown and South Beach are shiny and new. While they might look futuristic, they lack character. Buffalo is quite the opposite.wblk.com
