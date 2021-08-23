Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

8 Lofts That Breathe New Life Into Historic Buffalo Buildings [Photos]

By Yasmin Young
Posted by 
Power 93.7 WBLK
Power 93.7 WBLK
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here's a look at some historic buildings, from Buffalo's booming industrial days, that have been transformed into extravagant apartment homes. Buffalo has such a rich history, especially when it comes to architecture. Many of these buildings were designed and built by renowned architects and their firms. I love the fact that Buffalo wants to preserve these old structures and the history they have, rather than demolishing them. I've spent a lot of time in Miami, where all the condo buildings in downtown and South Beach are shiny and new. While they might look futuristic, they lack character. Buffalo is quite the opposite.

wblk.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historic Buildings#South Beach#Western New York#Am M#New Yorkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
Related
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are The Top 5 Reasons To Get Excited For Fall In Buffalo

Living in Western New York definitely has its benefits in my opinion. One of the many reasons I love living up here is, we get to enjoy all four seasons. I like all four seasons for different reasons. Winter is nice in Buffalo for me because I actually enjoy the snow-covered ground during the Christmas holiday. Spring is fun for me because the weather gets nice again, and I know we are that much closer to summer vacations. I love the summers here in Buffalo because when my family and I are not on vacation, we hang out at home a lot around the swimming pool. The best season in Buffalo for me is the fall. The temperature is usually cooler in the evenings, which is perfect for all my comfortable sweatsuits, there are also many great fun fall activities.
Buffalo, INPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Confusing Sentence Uses ‘Buffalo’ 8 Times and Is Grammatically Correct

Buffalo written eight times back-to-back and the only word used in a sentence is grammatically correct. Here is the meaning of 'Buffalo buffalo Buffalo buffalo buffalo buffalo Buffalo buffalo' explained. I came across this sentence while doing some research about our great city. I was like what in the hell is this? I can't lie, my curiosity led me down the rabbit hole. According to Wikipedia, the sentence 'Buffalo buffalo Buffalo buffalo buffalo buffalo Buffalo buffalo,'
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Two Famous Actors Will Be In Buffalo Filming a Major Movie

It's an exciting time to be in Buffalo, especially if you love movies and film crews turning the city into a mini Hollywood. You probably know about John Krasinki being in town two years back to film A Quiet Place: Part II and of course, Guillermo del Toro and Bradley Cooper were in downtown Buffalo to film the movie, Nightmare Alley. That movie transformed Niagara Square into the 1930s and 40s for a week or two and was quite the sight in the cold winter.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

20 Things You Probably Didn’t Know Were Invented In Buffalo

We all know the story of the Chicken Wing. How it was invented at Anchor Bar late one night because the owner's son and his friends wanted a quick snack. Wings are not the only thing that was invented here in The Queen City. Buffalo has a rich history of inventors and marketers and that has led to a lot of firsts in Western New York.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

The 7 Times Buffalo Was Surprisingly Affected by a Hurricane

As downstate took a hit from Tropical Storm Henri, formerly Hurricane Henri on Sunday, August 22, 2021. It got me thinking about whether a hurricane has ever hit Buffalo. I mean, we are one of the furthest cities in the state away from the coast and the Atlantic Ocean, so it's certainly less likely than New York City. Even as Henri was barreling towards NYC, we barely had a little sprinkle of rain on Sunday.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Are These Two Popular Buffalo Restaurants Actually Closing?

Earlier this week, an article was published about one of Buffalo’s famous and most popular diners suddenly closing forever, and a restaurant and bar owned by the same family for the last 28 years in Buffalo would also be closing down their business. Those two places, as you may have heard, are the Lake Effect Diner and the Steer Restaurant & Saloon, respectively. (You can read more about their last days here.)
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Get Ready For a Celebration of Culture at the Puerto Rican Day Parade

You and the fam are invited to attend the 2021 Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade in Buffalo. It will take place on Saturday, August 28th, 2021. The parade will begin at noon, with a flag-raising ceremony happening at 11 am in Niagara Square. The parade will also kick off from Niagara Square in downtown Buffalo. It will be free and open to all Buffalonians. Unfortunately, there won't be a celebration in LaSalle Park after the parade. The current president of the association, Charles F. Torres, said that the committee just didn't have enough time to plan that part of it, since the relaxation of COVID-19 regulations was only recently announced in June. There is good news though! There will be a block party following the parade. It will be held on Niagara Street, between Hudson Street and Pennsylvania Ave.
CelebritiesPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Meek Mill Attempts to Dive Into Swimming Pool, Hilariously Fails – Watch

Very few people are able to swim or dive into a swimming pool like Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and Meek Mill doesn't exactly fit in that category. According to a report from TMZ on Thursday (Aug. 19), Meek rented out the DreamWorks Water Park on Wednesday (Aug. 18), the largest waterpark in the U.S., which is located at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, N.J., for his DreamChasers Records artist Vory's 24th birthday. While at the park, Meek decided to take a dive into a massive pool, but his landing somewhat resembled a bellyflop with a slightly arched back.

Comments / 0

Community Policy