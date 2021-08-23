Cancel
Columbus, OH

Omaha Storm Chasers score seven runs in second inning, win 14-4 over Columbus Clippers

Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

Recap: Omaha scored seven runs in the second inning and five in the fifth to put away the Clippers. Kyle Isbel and Nick Pratto homered for the Storm Chasers. Pratto also tripled. Columbus got home runs from Oscar Gonzalez and Gavin Collins. Clippers starter J.C. Mejia (0-3) allowed six runs on five hits in 1 2/3 innings. The Clippers have lost two in a row after winning seven straight.

