The partnership signifies the first time TMS (Tencent Marketing Solution) has certified any agency to provide Tencent services in the global market. Nativex, a leading mobile-first advertising platform, announced it has been certified as an advertising partner of TMS. Nativex is among only three agencies certified for TMS’s global ad business division. Tencent owns top flagship apps like WeChat and QQ, which covers more than 1.2 billion active users worldwide. TMS is the official marketing platform that allows advertisers to run campaigns on all Tencent’s products, including WeChat, QQ, Tencent News, Tencent Music, and Tencent’s partnered network. The platform provides advertisers the ability to reach domestic Chinese online users. The advertising partnership will allow global advertisers to enter the Chinese market and considerably scale their campaigns.