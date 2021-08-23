Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

97-Year-Old Bob Barker Reflects On His Time As Host Of ‘The Price Is Right’

Posted by 
DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bpc2v_0ba32pMY00

Bob Barker is reflecting on his life. The 97-year-old retired in 2007 from being the longtime host of the game show The Price Is Right. He was the beloved host of the show for 35 years. Bob talks about what it was really like working on the show and reflects on his favorite things.

He joked, “I’m often asked what I loved most about my years with ‘Price,’ and the first thing that pops to mind is… the money, of course!” He added, “All kidding aside, there was much to love. I had the pleasure of working with a dedicated and talented cast and crew for 35 great years. Particularly close to my heart was the ability our vast popularity gave me to remind our entire audience daily about the importance of spaying and neutering your pets.”

Bob Barker reflects on his time on ‘The Price Is Right’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HtYb7_0ba32pMY00
THE PRICE IS RIGHT host Bob Barker, Grew Osbourne, Brandy Sherwood, Shaine Stirling, ’35th Anniversary’, (2006), 1972-. photo: Cliff Lipson / © CBS / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Bob also revealed that he still watches the show! Drew Carey took over as host after Bob retired. While Bob is enjoying some downtime, he still regularly donates to animal causes and even founded the DJ&T Foundation. It helps provide low-cost spay and neutering services and helps fight animal mistreatment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbE6a_0ba32pMY00
Bob Barker, ca. 1990s. ph: TV Guide/courtesy Everett Collection

He has also donated to many organizations including giving $1 million to Drury University to support his alma mater’s animal studies program. It is great to hear that he is still doing well and enjoyed his time on The Price Is Right!

Comments / 1

DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
85K+
Followers
5K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Carey
Person
Bob Barker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Bob#The Price Is Right#The Dj T Foundation#Drury University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosGossip Cop

Bob Barker Had Harsh Advice For Drew Carey Before He Joined ‘Price Is Right’

Season 50 of The Price Is Right is rapidly approaching and in honor of the momentous occasion, beloved former host Bob Barker and Drew Carey teamed up for an interview where they spilled previously unknown secrets about the conversation they had following Barker’s retirement. The veteran game show host had some harsh, but fair, advice for then-newcomer Carey that the former sitcom actor took to heart.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Hoda Kotb's huge $250k engagement ring is nothing like she expected

Today show favourite Hoda Kotb got engaged to her partner Joel Schiffman in 2019, and her jaw-dropping engagement ring is out of this world. It features a breathtaking ice-white diamond surrounded by piercing blue sapphires, and when she showed it to the world live on air, fans were totally dazzled. But apparently, it is nothing like she expected…
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Al Roker shares bittersweet message involving his daughter

Al Roker has three children who he is incredibly close to which is why saying goodbye to them is so hard. The Today show weatherman surprised fans on Saturday when he revealed his youngest daughter, Leila, had jetted to Tokyo to also report on the Olympics. While he was ecstatic...
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies After 'Heart-Related Issue'

Nollywood actress Rachel Oniga has died at the age of 64 years old. The Nigerian movie industry staple reportedly died from a "heart-related disease" according to her family, refuting rumors that the actress succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic. "She died in a Lagos hospital at the age of 64, on...
Hello Magazine

Demi Moore shares new heartbreak with fans

Demi Moore has spoken of her grief following the death of one of her close friends. The 58-year-old actress took to Instagram to announce the passing of talented painter Ilona Royce Smithkin. She was 101. Sharing a snapshot of the pair together, Demi wrote: "My beautiful friend @ilonaroycesmithkin passed peacefully...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Ginger Zee expresses sadness over the departure of Good Morning America co-star

Ginger Zee has become somewhat of a staple on the Good Morning America team, delighting and terrifying fans each morning with her weather updates and safety drills. The entire team, in fact, has become quite well-known. However, Ginger revealed on her social media that the team wouldn't quite be the same after an unexpected departure.
TV Fanatic

Michael Nader Dies; All My Children and Dynasty Star Was 76

Sad news out of the TV world as the news has broken that Michael Nader has died. The Dynasty and All My Children star died on Monday at the age of 76. “With heavy heart, I’m sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael,” Nader’s wife Jodi Lister shared in a statement obtained by MichaelFairmanTV.com.

Comments / 1

Community Policy