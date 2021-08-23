97-Year-Old Bob Barker Reflects On His Time As Host Of ‘The Price Is Right’

Bob Barker is reflecting on his life. The 97-year-old retired in 2007 from being the longtime host of the game show The Price Is Right. He was the beloved host of the show for 35 years. Bob talks about what it was really like working on the show and reflects on his favorite things.

He joked, “I’m often asked what I loved most about my years with ‘Price,’ and the first thing that pops to mind is… the money, of course!” He added, “All kidding aside, there was much to love. I had the pleasure of working with a dedicated and talented cast and crew for 35 great years. Particularly close to my heart was the ability our vast popularity gave me to remind our entire audience daily about the importance of spaying and neutering your pets.”

Bob also revealed that he still watches the show! Drew Carey took over as host after Bob retired. While Bob is enjoying some downtime, he still regularly donates to animal causes and even founded the DJ&T Foundation. It helps provide low-cost spay and neutering services and helps fight animal mistreatment.

He has also donated to many organizations including giving $1 million to Drury University to support his alma mater’s animal studies program. It is great to hear that he is still doing well and enjoyed his time on The Price Is Right!