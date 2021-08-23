Fengdu Novel Explores Diversified Copyright Monetization and Achieves Breakthrough in Content Ecology Construction
Fengdu Novel, an online literature mobile app developed by CooTek (Cayman) Inc., has achieved many breakthroughs and made progress in content monetization this year. With rich and diversified contents, Fengdu Novel has cooperated with leading companies such as Ximalaya (喜马拉雅), Soyinke (鸿达以太), DianZhong Books (点众书城), etc., which offers new opportunities for the subsequent external licensing and derivative intellectual property (IP) content creation of its novels.martechseries.com
