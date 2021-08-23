UPDATE: Two teens damaged 31 car windows with a BB gun in West Richland, police say
UPDATE, 3:30 p.m. — Two teenagers have been identified for the destruction of 31 car and residential windows in West Richland. The incident happened over the weekend. “So initially, I believe it was targeted towards one of the residents that they knew of,” says Sargent Ryan Boyle of West Richland Police Department (WRPD). “And then from there one I think the rest, or the remainder of them were random. Randomly selected.”www.yaktrinews.com
