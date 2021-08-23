Cancel
Aspen, CO

Getting rid of outdoor heaters

Aspen Daily News
 3 days ago

If I were in charge of climate mitigation, I’d teach everyone in my kingdom about the incredible inefficiency of outdoor propane heaters. They emit infrared heat 360 degrees, heating up my cold beer, the sidewalk and even faraway walls. Only a very small percentage hits a few people. They continuously waste hot air, all of which just rises above the al fresco diners and the wind takes it away to Greenland. I’d tell my people: “Just wear a sweater.” I’d mention that our grandchildren will pay for our unsustainable ways. Since this is my fantasy they would recycle all of the heaters and never buy another one.

