Aggressive reporting
President Biden’s recent sprinting exit from his COVID press conference connected me to my mid-1980s Alabama mayoral days. One night at the close of our controversial city council meeting, I practiced politics by slipping out the back to avoid the reporters. I walked about a mile in the dark to my home to be greeted by my no “caller-ID” ringing phone. My getaway failed; the reporter got me. Wouldn’t it be nice if that aggressive Alabama reporter had Biden’s phone number with his question, “What about Afghanistan?”www.aspendailynews.com
