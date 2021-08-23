Is mountain expansion needed?

The recent interest by the Aspen Skiing Co. to expand into Pandora’s again is troubling for so many reasons. In 2019 SkiCo pulled the Pandora’s expansion knowing it would not pass from their mountain proposal, yet after all this time they have changed absolutely nothing. This seems to be somewhat of a pattern going back to their housing project at Willits. It is no secret that the terrain has been responsibly utilized for many years and the need for this expansion has not currently been justified.