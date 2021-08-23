Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lackawanna County, PA

'Unstable crane' closed part of highway overnight in Lackawanna County

Posted by 
Newswatch 16
Newswatch 16
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3caIoz_0ba32N5Y00

We're not sure if this item is weather-related, but Interstate 84, east and west, was closed overnight between Route 435 and Interstate 380 in Lackawanna County.

Newswatch 16 has learned there was what's called an "unstable crane" in a construction zone, and police wanted to keep traffic away from it.

PennDOT has not said whether it's weather-related, but that part of 84 in Lackawanna County was closed for a few hours.

That stretch of Interstate 84 reopened just before 4 Monday morning.

For the latest traffic conditions, click here .

Comments / 1

Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lackawanna County, PA
Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Lackawanna County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Lackawanna County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Police#Unstable Crane#Penndot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy