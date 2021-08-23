'Unstable crane' closed part of highway overnight in Lackawanna County

We're not sure if this item is weather-related, but Interstate 84, east and west, was closed overnight between Route 435 and Interstate 380 in Lackawanna County.

Newswatch 16 has learned there was what's called an "unstable crane" in a construction zone, and police wanted to keep traffic away from it.

PennDOT has not said whether it's weather-related, but that part of 84 in Lackawanna County was closed for a few hours.

That stretch of Interstate 84 reopened just before 4 Monday morning.

For the latest traffic conditions, click here .