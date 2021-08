With oceanfront music venues, sea baths, and restaurants, these 15 spots prove there is so much more to piers than docking boats. It’s summertime, and there’s no better place to be than by the coast, going for a stroll with ice cream in hand. If that seaside town has a pier, even better. But there are piers and then there are piers. Built initially as landing sites for ships and ferries, accessible even during low tide, piers soon turned into entertainment venues, often resulting from day-trippers arriving at the end of the pier and empty space being recognized as a lost opportunity for income from shopping or fairground attractions.