Black Woman Files Federal Lawsuit Against Police Officers Who Slammed Her to the Ground, Knocking Her Unconscious

A Black woman who was thrown to the ground and knocked unconscious by two white police officers in California last summer has sued the officers who assaulted her. According to CBS Sacramento, Nakia Porter has filed a lawsuit against the arresting officers who assaulted and knocked her out last summer while she was traveling with her family.

