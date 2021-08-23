How to Prepare for a Disaster, Emotionally and Mentally

This is a topic I've thought about in bits and pieces but was never something I fully conceptualized until recently. As someone with a neurodivergency and multiple other mental illnesses, I often feel like I am not getting enough compassion or mutual understanding from neurotypical people around me. Yet, on the other hand, I can understand how neurotypicals who are trying to support us can feel that we lack understanding about how draining it can be. So, in this article, I will be tackling how to be more aware and mindful of everyone in the situation.