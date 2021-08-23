Cancel
Nuckolls County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Nuckolls, Webster by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-23 04:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Nuckolls; Webster A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Nuckolls and southeastern Webster Counties through 645 AM CDT At 557 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bostwick, or 35 miles south of Hastings, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Superior around 610 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Nelson, Nora, Ruskin and Oak. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Superior, NE
City
Hastings, NE
City
Ruskin, NE
County
Nuckolls County, NE
County
Webster County, NE
