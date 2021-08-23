Can This Sun-Reflecting Fabric Help Fight Climate Change?

This story originally appeared in the Heat issue of Popular Science. Current subscribers can access the whole digital edition here, or click here to subscribe. Earth is ever shifting. Continents drift, ice ages come and go, odd and wonderful creatures take shape only to one day vanish. Reviewing the history of our world, some might be tempted to dismiss the warming we are experiencing as just another of these planetary ebbs and flows. Yet scientific consensus is clear: Not only is the climate rapidly changing, but humans are to blame. Each decade for the last 40 years has replaced the preceding one as the hottest on record, and historical data proves this acceleration isn’t natural. But decadal temperature increases are hard to feel. Here are some signs that Homo sapiens are behind this trend, and a couple of effects you can feel yourself.