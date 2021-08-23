Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
State College, PA

Letters: Penn State playing game of ‘Russian roulette’; Writer got the COB wrong

By CDT readers
Centre Daily
 3 days ago

I find it frightening that President Barron continues to play Russian roulette with the health, safety, and lives of all members of the university community, by failing to require vaccinations from everyone who comes on campus. There have already been two fatalities among the students — what is it going to take to get action on this to prevent further tragedies? Will it take the death of the six-year-old daughter or son of a faculty member who was exposed to the virus on campus, was asymptomatic, and brought the COVID virus home? Will it take the disability of a department chairperson who contracts long-term COVID and who can’t ever return to his or her duties? Will it take a member of the football team who, career ruined, infects his teammates and causes PSU to drop out of the Big Ten games for the rest of the season because the other teams won’t play us?

www.centredaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State College, PA
College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
City
State College, PA
State College, PA
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cob#Penn State#American Football#Russian#Cob#Covid#The Penn State#The State College Borough#Osaze#Hvab#State College Kudos#Scpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Russia
Related
Congress & CourtsABC News

DA won't challenge release as RFK killer Sirhan seeks parole

SAN DIEGO -- Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing Friday for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, and for the first time no prosecutor will be there to argue he should be kept behind bars. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, a former police officer...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, right-wing groups over Jan. 6

Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers on Thursday filed a lawsuit against former President Trump , Trump ally Roger Stone and members of right-wing extremist groups over their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The civil rights suit alleges Trump, acting in concert with groups like the Proud Boys and...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of intentionally sending a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election.
Theater & DancePosted by
The Associated Press

JoJo Siwa to join same-sex couple on ‘Dancing With Stars’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pop star JoJo Siwa will compete as part of the first same-sex pairing on “Dancing With the Stars” for the show’s upcoming 30th season. Olympic gymnastics champion Suni Lee also is joining the cast, the rest of which will be announced on Sept. 8. ABC said Thursday the celebrities will find out which pro dancer they’ll partner with on the season premiere Sept. 20.

Comments / 0

Community Policy