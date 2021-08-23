Letters: Penn State playing game of ‘Russian roulette’; Writer got the COB wrong

I find it frightening that President Barron continues to play Russian roulette with the health, safety, and lives of all members of the university community, by failing to require vaccinations from everyone who comes on campus. There have already been two fatalities among the students — what is it going to take to get action on this to prevent further tragedies? Will it take the death of the six-year-old daughter or son of a faculty member who was exposed to the virus on campus, was asymptomatic, and brought the COVID virus home? Will it take the disability of a department chairperson who contracts long-term COVID and who can’t ever return to his or her duties? Will it take a member of the football team who, career ruined, infects his teammates and causes PSU to drop out of the Big Ten games for the rest of the season because the other teams won’t play us?