Disabled workers face ‘consistent difficulties’ in the UK TV industry, says new report

By Louis Chilton
 4 days ago

The UK's disability employment gap has been "made worse" by the coronavirus pandemic, with disabled people more likely to be furloughed by their employer, Labour has warned today. Speaking at Nuneaton Signs in Warwickshire, as the party pledges to end insecure work, Labour chair Anneliese Dodds said: "We’re saying to the Government: ‘You’ve got to take action here. People want to be able to work." Meanwhile, Justin Tomlinson, the minister for disabled people, said the government has "delivered record disability employment", adding that "even during the unprecedented challenge" of the pandemic, "the disability employment gap has closed further".

