The First 3D Online Conference in NFT and DeFi Markets-Asia NFT & DeFi Conference and Investment Roadshow 2021
Asia NFT & DeFi Conference and Investment Roadshow 2021 is the first 3D online Conference in NFT and DeFi markets. The conference is organized by CCGlobal and The Blockchainer, supported by America Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Association(ABCA)、Blockchain Association Singapore(BAS)、India Blockchain Alliance(IBA)、HongKong Blockchain Association(HKBA)、Ambuli International. The conference will be held from September 9 to 11,2021, focusing on the Asia Pacific market( China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India) and covering the mainstream countries（United States, Italy, Dubai, Europe, South America）on their leading DeFi & NFT projects.www.newsbtc.com
