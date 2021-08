Of course, the good news is that FX Networks and Hulu have renewed Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Stories for a second season's worth of terror. But this is "AHS-verse" so we can't leave things on a happy note (though there have been some slivers of "somewhat happily ever after" every now and then, like the ending to AHS 1984). The "bad news" is covered by the fact that this week's episode "Game Over" (directed by Liz Friedlander and written by Murphy & Falchuk) is also the final episode for the season. And from the looks of things, we have a return to Murder House on our hands- and now we know who's on tap for the final chapter of this season of American Horror Stories.