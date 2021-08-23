Cancel
Letter: Some easy pickings for charlatans

By Letters to the Editor
Chico Enterprise-Record
 4 days ago

The question is: “How are we at this place where there is so much hate and deceit, where selflessness and greed has become the normal?” In 200 AD Tertullianus wrote of demons and he could well have been foreseeing today’s Republican Party: “However intelligent, they are deficient in charity. They prey on the captive and outwitted minds of men.”

