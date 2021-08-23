Letter: Some easy pickings for charlatans

When I first saw the picture of Doug LaMalfa and James Gallagher on the front page of the E-R, I thought they were finally going to recognize the role of man-made global warming as a contributor to our local fires and drought. Nope. Then I thought maybe they are apologizing for their fellow conservatives not getting vaccinated and causing a resurgence of COVID. Nope. Okay, it must be they are finally going to say Trump was a danger to our democracy after lying about the election, pressuring election officials to “find votes”, and watching his followers beat Capitol police officers while trying to overturn the election. Nope, like most republicans they would rather debase themselves than stand up to Trump. Instead, they complained about water management at Lake Oroville. Point taken, but aren’t there a couple of local Republicans that care about water management AND protecting the Constitution who would like to run against these two dangerous fools?