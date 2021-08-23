Letter: Do not gamble with California’s future
Governor Newsom has in my opinion worked diligently in very difficult times to lead our state. Huge surpluses in the budget were applied fairly to help our state’s residents, and his COVID measures reversed the pandemic in our state most effectively. If anything, he deserves re-election next year in the already scheduled regular election. He definitely does not deserve to be recalled, especially considering the alternatives.www.chicoer.com
