iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Stock Position Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,238 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $28,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com
