Nosy smart assistants, old scam is back, using email aliases

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Say you want to renew your driver's license, most of us would Google where and how you do that. It’s a pretty common thing to do, but when you do that, all kinds of entries come up. Let’s say you see an entry that is DMV.org and you click on it. When it pops up, it is a site where you can renew your license, but they're not the official state site, they're a third party and will charge you a fee.