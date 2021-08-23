Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)
Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MetLife were worth $12,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).www.modernreaders.com
