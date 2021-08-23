Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Receives $20.39 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The ODP Corp. named the chief executives who will run ODP and Office Depot when the two companies complete their spinoff. Gerry Smith will continue to serve as CEO of ODP and its operating company, which will be renamed ODP Business Solutions. He also will head ODP’s newly formed B2B digital platform technology business, which will be named Varis. ODP Business Solutions and Varis will be owned by ODP but operated as separate businesses. ODP will also continue to own the global sourcing operations and other sourcing, supply chain and logistics assets.