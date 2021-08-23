Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Receives $20.39 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages
Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.39.www.modernreaders.com
