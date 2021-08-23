Cancel
Brokerages Set Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) PT at $106.24

By Lorenzo Tanos
Cover picture for the articleShares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.24.

