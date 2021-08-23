Allworth Financial LP Has $51,000 Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir shares fall in Monday's premarket session. PLTR remains strong after knockout results last week. Shares in Palantir have broken out of the trend channel. Palantir shares are a bit weaker in Monday's premarket but nothing to get too concerned about for bulls. Global equity markets are under a sea of red this morning as Chinese data was weak leading to fears over Delta and a global economic slowdown. Palantir shares are also due to take a breather following a stellar performance last week with Thursday seeing the stock surge after results. PLTR stock closed up over 11% last Thursday and consolidated this gain on Friday with a steady close at $24.90 for a tiny gain on the day.