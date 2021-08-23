Allworth Financial LP Has $51,000 Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)
Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.www.modernreaders.com
