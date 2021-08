Amari Cooper made it clear that while he's fine with the mashed potatoes -- e.g., delivering another 1,000-yard season -- it's "the gravy" he's truly after in 2021. In other words, he wants to help the Dallas Cowboys rattle off a rare postseason run that doesn't end until they're standing on a podium in February, and he'll get a shot at prepping for his contribution to the pot luck this weekend, with or without the presence of quarterback Dak Prescott under center, something that's still being discussed in Dallas.