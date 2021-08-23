Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stake Trimmed by Arizona State Retirement System

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $11,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aep#Ifg Advisory Llc#Piscataqua Savings Bank#Old National Bancorp In#Wells Fargo Company#Barclays#Bank Of America#Morgan Stanley#Nasdaq Aep#Thomson Reuters#American Electric Power#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Plug Power Stock Rose Again Tuesday

Plug Power's business is aligned with portions of the federal infrastructure spending plan. Shares of hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) continued a recent surge today with shares trading near the morning's highs for gains of about 2.6% as of 10:30 a.m. EDT. The company's stock has rallied nearly 10% since late last week.
Energy Industrydelawarebusinessnow.com

Electric power investor closes deal to deploy Bloom fuel cells

Daroga Power, an investor and developer of distributed generation energy, closed an infrastructure portfolio fund whose proceeds will finance 32.85 megawatts of Bloom Energy fuel cells. Approximately six megawatts of fuel cells in the portfolio are already in operation. The additional fuel cells will be deployed through the end of...
Energy IndustryPosted by
NJ Spotlight

State’s largest energy company sells off fossil-fuel plants

PSEG says its remaining plants will have new owners. It holds onto three nuclear power stations. Public Service Enterprise Group announced Thursday that it has agreed to sell its fleet of 13 fossil-fuel plants for approximately $1.92 billion to a Boston-based private equity company focused on energy infrastructure investments. The...
Energy Industryhoosieragtoday.com

Propane Prices Heading Higher

Liquid Propane (LP) prices in the U.S. could be heading higher based on current supply/demand factors. A Successful Farming article says that could mean higher corn drying costs for farmers this fall. Looking ahead to the LP market environment for grain drying in the fall, analysts are said to be...
Energy Industrypower-technology.com

NextEra Energy Partners buys 391MW wind portfolio in US

US-based renewable energy firm NextEra Energy Partners has acquired a portfolio of four wind power projects in California and New Hampshire for $733m. The company signed a definitive agreement with Brookfield Renewable to acquire the wind assets, which have 391MW of total capacity, in April. Included in the portfolio are...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Siemens To Expand Electric Vehicle Charging Manufacturing In US

Siemens AG (OTC: SIEGY) plans to invest and expand its U.S. manufacturing operations to support electric vehicle infrastructure in America. The company will bolster its existing manufacturing footprint of EV infrastructure with the VersiCharge Level 2 AC series product line of commercial and residential EV chargers. Siemens plans to manufacture...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama Power celebrates the power of water on this National Hydropower Day

Today is National Hydropower Day, which recognizes the vital role hydro plays in providing clean, reliable and affordable energy across America. Alabama Power’s first hydroelectric facility, Lay Dam, began operation on the Coosa River in 1914. Today, Alabama Power owns and operates 14 hydroelectric plants, which typically provide between 5% and 8% of the company’s annual energy mix.
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

Average U.S. construction cost for onshore wind generation decreased by 27 percent since 2013

Onshore wind production in the United States grew from 2013 to 2019 as the average construction cost for onshore wind generators in the U.S. shrunk. Over that six year period, U.S. onshore wind generating capacity increased 74 percent to a total of 104 gigawatts, including 9.6 gigawatts built in 2019, while the average U.S. construction cost for onshore wind generators fell from $1,895 per kilowatt to $1,391 kilowatt, according to the Energy Department.
Energy Industrybroadandliberty.com

Geoffrey Pohanka: Clash of the titans — wind power vs. coal power

Renewable energy, like wind turbines or solar panels, is growing increasingly popular in America and beyond, but that doesn’t mean coal is out of the picture yet. The headlines are clear: renewable energy is on the rise as a source of electricity for America and coal power is headed for the door. President Biden has set a goal 30,000MW of offshore wind by 2030 which is the equivalent of 2,500 12MW turbines and this does not include the ever increasing number of wind turbines being constructed and planned on land. Renewable energy, which includes solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, and hydroelectric power, now produces more of the nation’s electricity (20%) than coal (19%) according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Since 2008, coal-powered electrical generating capacity has declined 28%, while coal powered electrical generation has declined 61% (EIA).
Industrytheedgemarkets.com

BHP turns to electric pickups to help tackle mining emissions

(Aug 24): BHP Group and Mitsubishi Corp. will deploy electric pickup trucks and fast-charging infrastructure at one of their metallurgical coal mines in Queensland as part of a push to reduce operational emissions. BHP Mitsubishi Alliance, Australia’s top coal producer, will initially use two of Canadian firm Miller Technology Inc.’s...
Energy Industrywri.org

6 Ways Large Energy Buyers  Can Transform the US Electrical Grid 

The latest science shows that preventing the worst effects of climate change will require shifting to 100% carbon-free energy sources well before mid-century. President Biden set a goal of reaching 100% clean electricity by 2035 in the United States, and the new budget reconciliation package includes a Clean Electricity Payment Program, tax incentives and other power sector policies designed to help achieve that. Large energy buyers like companies and cities — who use more than half of the electricity generated in the United States — will be critical for the needed transition.
Energy Industrymitechnews.com

Three Solar Projects To Add 104 Megawatt-Hours To Consumers Energy Grid

SAN DIEGO—Officials at Borrego Solar Systems Inc., a developer of large-scale renewable energy projects, announced that AES Corp. (NYSE: AES), an Arlington, Va.-based energy generation and distribution company, had selected Borrego to build three utility-scale solar projects in Michigan. The agreement represents Borrego’s first foray into the growing Michigan clean...
Economywincountry.com

The electric vehicle boom is pay-dirt for factory machinery makers

DETROIT (Reuters) – The investment surge by both new and established automakers in the electric vehicle market is a bonanza for factory equipment manufacturers that supply the highly automated picks and shovels for the prospectors in the EV gold rush. The good times for the makers of robots and other...
Energy Industryelectrek.co

EGEB: Blackouts and rising electric bills are driving US household solar and storage

Four in five US homeowners with solar and storage feel prepared to weather a power outage. Average construction costs for US wind farms dropped by 27% from 2013 to 2019. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.
Posted by
Reuters

Tesla, Japanese firms to build energy storage facility in Hokkaido

TOKYO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) said on Thursday it will join hands with Japanese companies to build an energy storage facility using its rechargeable battery in Hokkaido in northern Japan to help stabilise the power system in the wake of rising renewable energy use. The U.S. company...
Energy Industryetftrends.com

Solar Energy Costs Will Continue to Plummet

One of the primary issues purveyors of disruptive technologies encounter is costs. The main hurdle is getting costs to a point where the technology is accessible to a broader audience, allowing scale and volume to kick in. When it comes to driving costs down to increase adoption, solar is one...

Comments / 0

Community Policy