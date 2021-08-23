American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stake Trimmed by Arizona State Retirement System

Renewable energy, like wind turbines or solar panels, is growing increasingly popular in America and beyond, but that doesn’t mean coal is out of the picture yet. The headlines are clear: renewable energy is on the rise as a source of electricity for America and coal power is headed for the door. President Biden has set a goal 30,000MW of offshore wind by 2030 which is the equivalent of 2,500 12MW turbines and this does not include the ever increasing number of wind turbines being constructed and planned on land. Renewable energy, which includes solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, and hydroelectric power, now produces more of the nation’s electricity (20%) than coal (19%) according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Since 2008, coal-powered electrical generating capacity has declined 28%, while coal powered electrical generation has declined 61% (EIA).