American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stake Trimmed by Arizona State Retirement System
Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $11,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0