9 Books By Women From Afghanistan To Read Right Now

In the past several weeks, the world has watched as the Taliban have once again seized control of Afghanistan. In a rapid-fire coup that culminated with the takeover of major cities, up to and including Kabul, and with President Ashraf Ghani fleeing the country, this terrorist group has accomplished what experts have dubbed a “masterpiece,” operationally. While global powers debate whether to legitimize this dictatorship by acknowledging it, and media conglomerates run breathtakingly irresponsible headlines about how the Taliban have “promised to respect women’s and girls’ rights” this time around (because apparently their track record doesn’t speak for itself), Afghan citizens are galvanizing and facing the terrorists that have taken over their country.