Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

New burger restaurant Beefy Boys opens in Shrewsbury

By Nick Humphreys
Shropshire Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new burger joint has opened in Shrewsbury, bringing 30 jobs. The Beefy Boys opened for the first time on Wednesday August 18 as part of a two-week soft launch. The restaurant is at the old Zizzi's premises in the High Street. They specialise in burgers and American-style barbecue food.

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burgers#Shrewsbury#Barbecue#Food Drink#American#Shropshire#The Azzuri Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsEater

Lauded Downtown French Restaurant Loulay Kitchen and Bar Will Not Reopen

After eight years, downtown French restaurant Loulay Kitchen and Bar from famed chef Thierry Rautureau has officially closed permanently. “Covid has been hard on a lot of us, and Loulay is no different,” Rautureau wrote in an August 9 announcement. “After been closed for over a year, we have decided to let it go. We are very sad to have come to this decision and really want to thank all of you for your support over the years. Many friendships and memories have been created and will not be forgotten.”
RestaurantsShropshire Star

New restaurant opens at Telford shopping centre

A new restaurant serving dishes inspired by the vibrant street markets of Asia and East Africa has opened in Telford's shopping centre. Franzos is famous for its succulent flame-grilled chicken served with its secret piri piri sauce. The menu has a range of appetisers, burgers, piri piri chicken, pittas, salads...
visitmysmokies.com

New Roll On In Restaurant in Sevierville TN Now Open

There’s a brand new restaurant that’s now open in Sevierville! Roll On In offers a unique fusion of classic Asian dishes with a Tex-Mex twist. If you love sushi, burritos and donuts, you can combine them at this popular restaurant. We have all the details on the new Roll On In restaurant in Sevierville TN that’s now open!
Bay Shore, NYgreaterlongisland.com

New Mexican restaurant opens in Bay Shore

The wait is over for Pecado Mexican. The Mexican-inspired eatery has finally swung open its doors in downtown Bay Shore this month. Owner Ian Coughlin took over the former Barn Door 49 spot on West Main Street in the 2019-20 winter. Since then, he’s been hard at work transforming the...
TrafficShropshire Star

New rickshaw service starts in Shrewsbury

Rickshaw-style bike shuttles are being trialled in a county town as part of a new strategy to encourage active travel in the town centre. The service, called the Shrewsbury Rickshaw, is free to use and will take passengers from St Julian’s Friars, up Wyle Cop and the High Street, past the Market Hall and through the Quarry on a loop.
Restaurantstribuneledgernews.com

Restaurant in Mobile closed temporarily due to COVID

Fans of the biscuits, burgers and other faves at Bob’s Downtown Diner will have to do without for a few days. On Friday afternoon, the Mobile restaurant posted on Facebook they’re closed until the morning of Aug. 19 due to COVID-19 precautions. “It is with a heavy heart that we...
Houston, TXPosted by
Jessica Yang

A new Korean restaurant with hot stone dining concept will open in Katy

Houston, TX - A new Korean restaurant with hot stone cooking methods is preparing to be soon open in Katy. Owned by Pascal Choi, a longtime Houstonian Sushi Chef, Stone Age Korean Grill will be the combination of a modern Texan twist with his traditional Korean roots. Stone Age location will be at Westgreen development in the Gardens, at 20940 Katy Freeway. This barbeque restaurant is taking Korean grill a step further with the dining concept that makes it possible for diners to cook their meal continuously however they want at the table.
Marietta, GAMarietta Daily Journal

New Chicken Salad Chick restaurant opening in West Cobb on Aug. 18

Chicken Salad Chick will have the grand opening of a new restaurant located in the Parkside West Cobb shopping center at 3805 Dallas Highway in Marietta. The ribbon cutting event will be Aug. 18 at 9:30 a.m. and doors officially opening at 10 a.m. The West Cobb location is the brand’s 18th company-owned restaurant in Georgia and the 35th statewide.
Restaurantsbuckinghamshirelive.com

Milton Keynes to see Fat Twins burger restaurant in centre of MK

Burger joint Fat Twins is expanding into Milton Keynes. Signage for the restaurant can be seen at its newest premises at Secklow Gate East, Central Milton Keynes. Work was being carried out at the restaurant’s newest site this week. The chain already has six restaurants open across England already, with...
Texarkana, ARPosted by
Kicker 102.5

New Texarkana Restaurant Set to Open Saturday

A new restaurant is getting ready to open its doors this weekend. If all goes according to plan Redwoods Grill and Bar is set to open this Saturday. Located in the former Brangus Feedlot at 2415 Arkansas Blvd, Redwoods Grill and Bar has been working on the building for several months and after lots of hard work, they are ready to serve Texarkana. Owners TJ and Saad are excited to bring their Texas Cattleman- Mediterranean style infused restaurant to the area. Redwoods Grill and Bar will be serving up your favorites with a few twists and ingredients along the way. For example. the Cowboy Ribeye is a 16 oz. French-tipped bone-in steak or the Texas-size T-Bone a heaping 22 oz. seasoned and grilled and finished in compound butter. Other steaks include their Filet Mignon, New York Strip, Flat Iron Steak, Sirlion, and their signature Redwood Ribs in full or half order.
Shorewood, WICBS 58

Buttermint, a new restaurant inspired by the 1960s, to open in Shorewood

SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A new, "finer dining" experience and cocktails is coming to Shorewood. Black Shoe Hospitality announced its new restaurant "Buttermint" will open in the Mosaic building, located at 4195 North Oakland. Formerly the location of Blue's Egg in Shorewood, Buttermint will celebrate the 1960s with touches...

Comments / 0

Community Policy