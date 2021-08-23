Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

3 Top Retail Stocks To Watch Ahead Of September 2021. After a stellar week for the retail industry, retail stocks could be among the most trending stocks today within the stock market. This seems to be the case even as Delta fears continue to linger over the current reopening trade. Evidently, some of the biggest names in the sector reported solid figures across the board. Just last week, Walmart (NYSE: WMT) beat its earnings expectations while Target (NYSE: TGT) had a blowout quarter. If anything, some would argue that these retail giants among others would be factors contributing to the current strength of the broader stock market now.