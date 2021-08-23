Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund
New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,049,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,424 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Fastenal worth $54,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.www.modernreaders.com
