Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share
Equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the highest is $1.89. Hasbro reported earnings per share of $1.88 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.www.modernreaders.com
