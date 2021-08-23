Cancel
New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $58,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

