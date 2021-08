The future came in three wildly distinct steps for Tika Ram Dhungana and his family: The first 72 hours; and then the last 15 years — with a long pause in between. Once producers of nuts, oranges and other goods from a farm in lush southern Bhutan, the Dhunganas found their world turned upside down in 1992 when the Bhutanese government seized their land and gave them 72 hours to get out of the country under threat of imprisonment or death.