Rabid Bat Identified in Livingston County
A rabid bat has been identified in Livingston County. The bat was collected from the backyard of a home in South Lyon. This is the first case of rabies in an animal in Livingston County this year. The last time an animal in the county tested positive for rabies was in September of 2020. The Livingston County Health Department (LCHD) is reminding residents that wild animals are more active this time of year, which means the possibility of exposure to rabies increases.thesuntimesnews.com
