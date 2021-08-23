Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.
BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0