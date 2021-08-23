Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Analysts Set Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) PT at $35.00

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacb#Blackrock Inc#Set Pacific Biosciences#Pacb#Morgan Stanley#Thestreet#Thomson Reuters#Sec#Vanguard Group Inc#Blackrock Inc#Sb Management Ltd#California Inc Engages#Pacbio#News Ratings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Callon Petroleum

Within the last quarter, Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Callon Petroleum. The company has an average price target of $47.11 with a high of $54.00 and a low of $38.00.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Citigroup Adds New Stock With 21% Upside To Its Coverage

Citigroup’s analyst Christian Wetherbee initiated coverage on GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) with a Buy rating and a price target of $95, implying an upside of 20.8%. The company now has a total of 9 analysts firms reporting ratings. Wetherbee believes GXO is well-positioned as a pure-play way to get exposure...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For AGCO

Analysts have provided the following ratings for AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for AGCO. The company has an average price target of $160.5 with a high of $170.00 and a low of $141.00.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 19 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Coinbase Global. The company has an average price target of $322.79 with a high of $444.00 and a low of $210.00.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: LSI Industries Q4 Earnings

Shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) moved higher by 1.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results. Earnings per share rose 71.43% over the past year to $0.12, which beat the estimate of $0.05. Revenue of $97,015,000 rose by 52.85% year over year, which beat the estimate of $81,000,000.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Pioneer Natural Resources

Within the last quarter, Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 16 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Pioneer Natural Resources. The company has an average price target of $200.12 with a high of $253.00 and a low of $173.00.
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Recap: Keysight Technologies Q3 Earnings

Shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results. Earnings per share rose 29.41% year over year to $1.54, which beat the estimate of $1.44. Revenue of $1,246,000,000 higher by 23.73% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,220,000,000. Outlook. Q4 EPS expected...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Are Maxim Integrated Shares Trading Higher Today?

The China State Administration for Market Regulation issued an antitrust clearance for chipmaker Analog Devices, Inc's (NASDAQ: ADI) proposed acquisition of peer Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM). It is a big win amid a rigorous global regulatory environment that saw roadblocks to NVIDIA Corp's (NASDAQ: NVDA) Arm deal. Analysts...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Rani Therapeutics, RxSight: 2 Bullish Health Care Stock Picks From BofA

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI), an early stage platform technology company that promotes oral dosing with its RaniPill, and RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST), an ophthalmology-focused MedTech company, went public in late July. Here's what BofA Securities has to say about the newly listed stocks. The Healthcare Analysts: BofA Securities analyst Geoff...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Caleres Inc. (CAL) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

CAL - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended July 2021. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: Heico Q3 Earnings

Shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results. Earnings per share rose 40.00% year over year to $0.56, which beat the estimate of $0.55. Revenue of $471,707,000 up by 22.07% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $486,000,000. Guidance. Earnings...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

What 15 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About EOG Resources

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 15 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for EOG Resources evaluate the company at an average price target of $97.13 with a high of $114.00 and a low of $78.00.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

9 Financials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) stock moved upwards by 31.6% to $2.29 during Monday’s after-market session. Heritage Global’s trading volume hit 187.6K shares by close, accounting for 462.96% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $83.1 million. New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ) shares rose 2.73%...
StocksCNBC

Top Wall Street analysts say these stocks are long-term buys

As earnings season draws to a finale, investors' eyes are focused on how the second half of 2021 will look. Be it a contagious new Covid-19 variant causing lockdowns, shifting e-commerce trends changing consumer behavior, or vacation seasonality determining the fate of the travel industry, the factors affecting our financial future are unpredictable. To gain an edge, many investors take into consideration the ratings put forth by the top performing financial analysts. TipRanks makes this possible for the everyday investor by organizing these updated ratings into an easy-to-read format.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analysts Warn Of Q3 Slowdown In Robinhood's Doge-Reliant Growth

Financial analysts are anticipating a significant Q3 slowdown for Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) amid the company’s disclosure about crypto’s contribution to its second-quarter financial earnings. What Happened: In an investor note, Wolfe Research’s analyst Steven Chubak has warned to “beware of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) given its outsized contribution. As...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Lithium Americas Stock Bounced Back Today

After tumbling on Tuesday, shares of Canadian lithium mining company Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) bounced right back Wednesday, achieving an 11.3% gain as of 12:40 p.m. EDT today. Yesterday, I noted that Lithium Americas' decline seemed tied to notes from Bank of America warning of the potential for lithium prices to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy