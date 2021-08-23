Cancel
Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 81.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

