The RAF still needs to airlift out of Kabul nearly 2,000 Afghan interpreters and other staff who worked for Britain as thousands try to flee the Taliban.Foreign secretary Dominic Raab said he was unsure how many people would left behind, but admitted the British government would not be able to evacuate everyone it wants to.Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats have claimed calls and emails from desperate Afghans have gone unanswered by the government.“If we cannot get them out, they risk being hunted down and killed by the Taliban” Sarah Olney MP said, adding that “it is morally negligent” for ministers not...