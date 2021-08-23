Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona State Retirement System lessened its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,947 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DexCom were worth $11,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dxcm#Retirement#Dxcm#Cfo Solutions Llc#Bokf Na#Svb Leerink#Dexcom Inc#Svp Sumi Shrishrimal#Sec#Evp Patrick#Inc#Cgm System#Medicare#Software#Mobile#Holdingschannel Com#News Ratings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
Restaurantspulse2.com

Chipotle Shares: $2,025 Target From Raymond James

The shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) have received a price target of $2,025 from Raymond James. These are the details. The shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) have received a price target of $2,025 from Raymond James. And Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro downgraded Chipotle shares from “Strong Buy” to “Outperform.
StocksBenzinga

35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) shares climbed 187.8% to $17.53 after the company agreed to be acquired by Pfizer for $18.50 per share, implying an equity value of $2.26 billion. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) gained 56.8% to $6.02. The FDA granted 510(k) clearance to Vivos Therapeutics’ mmRNA (modified mandibular...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Citigroup Adds New Stock With 21% Upside To Its Coverage

Citigroup’s analyst Christian Wetherbee initiated coverage on GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) with a Buy rating and a price target of $95, implying an upside of 20.8%. The company now has a total of 9 analysts firms reporting ratings. Wetherbee believes GXO is well-positioned as a pure-play way to get exposure...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Rani Therapeutics, RxSight: 2 Bullish Health Care Stock Picks From BofA

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI), an early stage platform technology company that promotes oral dosing with its RaniPill, and RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST), an ophthalmology-focused MedTech company, went public in late July. Here's what BofA Securities has to say about the newly listed stocks. The Healthcare Analysts: BofA Securities analyst Geoff...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

Why Is Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) Stock Shining On Monday

The FDA has approved Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ:XERS) Gvoke Kit for severe hypoglycemia in pediatric and adult patients with diabetes ages two years and above. Gvoke Kit is the first ready-to-use glucagon available in a single-use vial and single-use syringe kit for rescue. It eliminates the need for reconstitution. With...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Biogen

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 20 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Biogen. The company has an average price target of $432.3 with a high of $647.00 and a low of $300.00.
StocksInvestorPlace

7 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for September

Tired of meme stocks? 2021 has seen a flood of stocks that have made huge gains — and often fallen back to Earth just as quickly — thanks to Reddit and retail investors. The best dividend stocks offer an alternative to meme stocks. They may not hold the promise of rapid gains, but companies that regularly pay dividends tend to be a lot more stable.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

These 4 Stocks Make Up 70% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

Diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing, according to Warren Buffett. Four well-known companies account for $223 billion of Berkshire Hathaway's $316 billion in invested assets. There's little doubt that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time. Since...
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Top Stocks to Buy as the Semiconductor Shortage Continues

There's no question that the pandemic drove up the demand for electronic devices as more people stayed at home. But, what no one expected was that it would result in a worldwide semiconductor shortage. As we've recently learned, that shortage is expected to continue, which benefits the stock prices of chip stocks such as Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO), and Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).A global shortage of semiconductors has turned the industry upside down. The demand for chips was high even before the pandemic started, due to the rollout of 5G. However, the coronavirus pandemic drove that demand much higher as millions bought laptops, cell phones, and gaming devices as they sheltered in their homes.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Warren Buffett Sold Off This Biotech Stock. Should You?

For those accustomed to following stock market news, Warren Buffett needs no introduction. The legendary CEO and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time. This title does come with its share of responsibilities: Nearly every investment decision the company he chairs makes is looked at under a microscope.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now for Retirement

Upstart is an artificial intelligence-based fintech company, growing revenue at 90% per year. Duolingo has half a billion downloads, and is the highest grossing mobile app in the education category. If you're a young investor, you have the most valuable asset in the world on your side: time. It takes...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Are Maxim Integrated Shares Trading Higher Today?

The China State Administration for Market Regulation issued an antitrust clearance for chipmaker Analog Devices, Inc's (NASDAQ: ADI) proposed acquisition of peer Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM). It is a big win amid a rigorous global regulatory environment that saw roadblocks to NVIDIA Corp's (NASDAQ: NVDA) Arm deal. Analysts...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock moved upwards by 2.9% to $2.83 during Monday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 50.7K, accounting for 5.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.9 million. Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)...

Comments / 0

Community Policy