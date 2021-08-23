Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)
Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,947 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DexCom were worth $11,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.www.modernreaders.com
