Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

There's no question that the pandemic drove up the demand for electronic devices as more people stayed at home. But, what no one expected was that it would result in a worldwide semiconductor shortage. As we've recently learned, that shortage is expected to continue, which benefits the stock prices of chip stocks such as Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO), and Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).A global shortage of semiconductors has turned the industry upside down. The demand for chips was high even before the pandemic started, due to the rollout of 5G. However, the coronavirus pandemic drove that demand much higher as millions bought laptops, cell phones, and gaming devices as they sheltered in their homes.